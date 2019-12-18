Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MAHONEY. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 View Map Send Flowers Notice

MAHONEY John J. Mahoney "Jack" A kind, gentle and generous friend to many, Passed away on December 12, 2019 at the age of 76. Jack was an attorney in the District of Columbia, a bank director, a title company owner and an all-around great guy. Founder and Partner of law firm Mahoney, Gitner & Zentz. He was President and Founder of Attorneys Title Corporation and Regional Title, and VP and Director of Operations First American Title Insurance Company. Prior to private law practice, Jack was a Supervisory Probation Officer, D.C. Superior Court. He earned his Juris Doctorate at Catholic University Law School, Master's Degree at St Stephen's College, and his Bachelor of Arts at Providence College. Jack's love of friends, was rivaled by his passion for sports. Most of us knew him as "the ticket man". One of his proudest achievements was serving as Commissioner and Interim Chairman of the D.C. Sports & Entertainment Commission, which was instrumental in bringing Major League baseball back to D.C. and building its grand park rejuvenating an entire section of D.C. and bringing home the World Championship. Jack led a very full and active personal and professional life. For many years he lived and had his law office and title company on Capitol Hill, where some thought of him as the unofficial "Mayor". He was Co-Founder, and served as Director, President, Capitol Hill Association of Merchants and Professionals (CHAMPS) and received the Capital Hill Community Achievement Award for "distinguished service to the community" Jack's service was not limited to the Hill. He served as Officer, Director or Trustee at: National Title Network, President; D.C. Land Title Association;National Capital Development Corporation; Providence College; Pontifical College of the Immaculate Conception; Federal City Council; First Liberty National Bank/Washington First Bank. His Legal and Professional Memberships are testament to a life lived well: U.S. District Court, U.S. District Court of Appeals, U.S. Court of Military Appeals, District of Columbia Bar Association, Bar Association of D.C., American Bar Association, American Land Title Association, D.C., Maryland, Virginia Land Title Associations, Ma D.C. Washington Association of Realtors, Committee, The Economic Club of Washington, The City Club of Washington. The Memorial Gathering will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 5 to 7 p.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave., NW Washington, DC 20016.The Memorial Gathering will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 5 to 7 p.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave., NW Washington, DC 20016.



