BURKE JOHN MALCOLM BURKE John Malcolm Burke passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A private celebration of his life will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Moore Burke, Jr. and Elena Tyng Burke. He is survived by his wife, Carol Lynn Yeager Burke, whom he married in 1963 in Dallas, Texas; their five children, Kimberly Burke Boo (Sam) of Reston, Gwendolyn Burke Niner (Fred) of Potomac, Courtney Burke and Renee Burke both of Bethesda, and John William Burke (Jeanne-Marie) of Herndon; six grandchildren, Burke Niner, Carly Niner, Kyle Boo, Ellen Grace Burke, James Burke, and Elizabeth Burke; a twin brother, George Burke; a younger brother David Burke (Mary Anne); and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. John was born in Tyler Texas on New Year's Eve, December 31, 1934. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and his Masters of Business Administration from North Texas State University. He had a long career with the General Services Administration for the federal government in Washington, D.C. John was the epitome of a Texas gentleman. His faith and his family were of the utmost importance to him. He loved to laugh, loved the good company of family and friends, and loved to dispense advice. John was a financial mentor to just about everyone who crossed his path, whether it was calling to tell his children about a particular stock he found interesting, or recommending to the people who worked on his house or yard that they open a bank account and start an IRA. John enjoyed being involved with the Knights of Columbus and attending events with his wife for the Women's Club of Potomac. He was a longtime member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church, and he was devoted to his parish community. His Texas drawl and his feisty personality will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of John's favorite charities: So Others Might Eat, The Salvation Army, and Smile Train.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of John's favorite charities: So Others Might Eat, The Salvation Army, and Smile Train.
Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2020