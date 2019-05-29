JOHN J. MANFREDA (Age 73)
On Saturday, May 25, 2019, of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of Rosemary Manfreda; father of Michele (Pooh) Strachan, Matthew (Laurie) Manfreda, and Brendan (Lisa) Manfreda; grandfather of Kendell, Sarah and JB Strachan, James and Nicholas Manfreda, Jack, Ryan, Molly and Annie Manfreda; brother of David and the late Richard Manfreda. Relatives and friends may call at the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel at Georgetown Preparatory School, 10900 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD, on Thursday, May 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to at www.stjude.org