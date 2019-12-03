

John C. Mannix



Of Woodbine, Maryland, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Loving father of John J. "JJ" Mannix; beloved son of the late John M. "Jack" and Carol Ann Mannix; brother of Patricia O'Berry (Ken), Susan Poe (Scott) and Maureen Mannix; nephew of Kay Waters. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, Maryland on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Virginia 23058-5216.

