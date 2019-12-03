The Washington Post

JOHN MANNIX

  • "Goodbye ol buddy."
    - Douglas Magee
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
520 Veirs Mill Rd
Rockville, MD
John C. Mannix  

Of Woodbine, Maryland, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Loving father of John J. "JJ" Mannix; beloved son of the late John M. "Jack" and Carol Ann Mannix; brother of Patricia O'Berry (Ken), Susan Poe (Scott) and Maureen Mannix; nephew of Kay Waters. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
 
The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, Maryland on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
 
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Virginia 23058-5216.
 
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2019
