

JOHN LAWTON MARCOOT

Longtime Consumer Price Index Employee



John Lawton Marcoot, Age 87, who worked at the Bureau of Labor and Statistics from 1959 until 1997 when he retired as the program manager of the Consumer Price Index Revision died at his home in Bethesda, MD on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Mr. Marcoot was born in Indianapolis, IN and grew up in Chicago, IL. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin , Madison with a BS in economics, he received a Management Intern appointment with the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. He was assigned to the Bureau's Consumer Price Index program (CPI) and his first assignments were related to the management of data collection activities being conducted for the 1964 revision of the CPI; and later for the data collection required for the compilation of the monthly CPI.

In the early 1970's, he served as the chief of the Consumer Expenditure Studies branch. His next assignment was to the project management of activities related to the 1978 revision of the CPI. He was the program manager for the CPI revision completed in 1987, and he was instrumental in the development of the plans and budget requirements of the 1998 CPI revision prior to his retirement.

Mr. Marcoot was a member of the Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church. After his retirement, he was a volunteer with the BASE/Sharp program that mentors Montgomery students who have been suspended from school. His wife, Mary Chizzo Marcoot died in 1998. Survivors include his son, David of Baltimore and a daughter, Michelle of Washington, DC.

Interment will be conducted privately in the Bradley Hills Church columbarium and a Memorial celebrating his life will be arranged at the church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church.

