

John William Marsh (Age 90)

Passed away from a massive stroke on July 12, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont. He was born in Decatur, IL, June 20, 1930; the ninth child of Dr. T. Harley Marsh and Bertha Anderson Marsh. He attended Illinois College for three years, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served two years of sea duty on the aircraft carrier USS Tripoli and another two years ashore on the staff of the Commandant, 15th Naval District in the Panama Canal Zone. After a honorable discharged in 1955, he completed a B.S. degree at the University of Illinois and later, a Masters degree in Public Administration from George Washington University, Washington, DC. After entering federal civilian service in the State Department, he moved to the Defense Department as a civilian personnel administrator on the Army Staff in the Pentagon, and spent the rest of his 37-year career as Deputy Director of Civilian Personnel for the Defense Logistics Agency's Administrative Support Center at Fort Belvoir, VA.John and his family lived in Vienna, VA, until 2003. After his retirement, they resided in Wintergreen, VA, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, until two years ago when they relocated to the Lodge at Old Trail, Crozet, VA. He is survived by his wife of 52 years the former Doris L Anthon; his two daughters, Sara Marsh Tueting, and Katherine Marsh Package; and sons-in-law, Mark R Tueting and Michael A. Package; and a son, Thomas Franklin Marsh and daughter-in-law, Tara Harrison; nine grandchildren, Emilie, Jack, Ben, and Zachary Tueting, Sara, Thomas, and Emma Package, and John F. and Samantha Marsh. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the John W. Marsh Scholarship Fund at Illinois College, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL. A private family service is planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store