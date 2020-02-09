|
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Funeral service
Following Services
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
MARTENS John Jerry Martens LCDR, USN (Ret.) Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia John was born on May 8, 1940 in Liberal, Kansas and was raised in Adams, Oklahoma. He enjoyed music, flying, sports, and spending time with his family and friends. His passion for music and flying originated when he was a young man in Oklahoma. He enjoyed every sport he had the opportunity to play, especially basketball, racquetball, tennis and boating. He was a man of great humility. John was a lifelong learner. He received his Juris Doctor and Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) degrees from the University of Oklahoma, a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Virginia, an Associate Degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Real Estate from Northern Virginia Community College, and a Certificate in Financial Planning from The George Washington University. John was also dedicated to the service of our nation. He served as a U.S. Marine, a U.S. Navy attorney and Staff Judge Advocate, and a Department of Defense Civilian. He is a U.S. Navy veteran serving approximately 21 years with both combat and non-combat assignments to include Europe, Latin America, and the Far East to include Vietnam. He earned numerous military accolades such as the Navy Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Navy Expeditionary Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Ribbon, Vietnam Service Ribbon with 1 Silver Star, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Ribbon, Vietnam Civil Action Ribbon with Palm Device, and Philippines Republic Presidential Unit Citation Ribbon. John cherished his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Edda DeSantis Martens; brother Herb Martens; sister Edna Wiens; and sister-in-law Margherita Savukinas. John felt blessed to have many nieces and nephews: Janice Colvin, Frances Friesen, LaNetta Sawatzky, Clarence (Gaylon) Vogt, Mary (John) Wohlgemuth, Judy (Jamie) Patterson, Jone (Roland) Friesen, Donna (Wayne) Johnson, Virginia (Gary) Littlepage, Zella Martens, Stanley (LaVetta) Martens, Pamela Martens, Joy (Burton) Holland, Steven (Pamela) Richert, Jeffery (Heidi) Richert, John (Apple) Savukinas, Joseph (Ulrika) Savukinas, Robert (Kelly) Savukinas, and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by sisters Evelyn Friesen, Verlma Fast, and Joan Richert; brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Eldena Martens; sister-in-law Jan Martens; neice Kathy Regan; nephews Verle Martens, Dwayne Colvin, and Ralph Sawatzky; and great nephew Chad Colvin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22032. Immediately following will be the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to the . John will be laid to rest at Arlington National CemeteryJohn will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
