Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MARTIN M.D.. View Sign

MARTIN DR. JOHN OLIVER MARTIN John Oliver Martin, M.D., of Ashburn, VA, passed away on March 26, 2019. John was born on June 12, 1927 in Washington, DC, to James O. Martin and Jeanne S. Martin. Preceding him in death are his first wife, Edith Martin in 1999; son John O. Martin, Jr. in 2010; five brothers: James, Paul, Christopher (Henry), Jacques (Jack), and Joseph (Joe), and one sister, Jeanette. Paul and Jack were killed in action in World War II. The Paul and Jacques Martin Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Falls Church was named for the two brothers who were killed. He is survived by his second wife, Dianne (Dody) Martin, his sons Timothy Martin of Newark, DE, and Michael Martin of Vienna, VA, his daughter Peggy Suggs of Front Royal, VA, Grandchildren Anne Martin of State College, PA, Jennifer Martin of Salisbury, MD, Stacie

MARTIN DR. JOHN OLIVER MARTIN John Oliver Martin, M.D., of Ashburn, VA, passed away on March 26, 2019. John was born on June 12, 1927 in Washington, DC, to James O. Martin and Jeanne S. Martin. Preceding him in death are his first wife, Edith Martin in 1999; son John O. Martin, Jr. in 2010; five brothers: James, Paul, Christopher (Henry), Jacques (Jack), and Joseph (Joe), and one sister, Jeanette. Paul and Jack were killed in action in World War II. The Paul and Jacques Martin Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Falls Church was named for the two brothers who were killed. He is survived by his second wife, Dianne (Dody) Martin, his sons Timothy Martin of Newark, DE, and Michael Martin of Vienna, VA, his daughter Peggy Suggs of Front Royal, VA, Grandchildren Anne Martin of State College, PA, Jennifer Martin of Salisbury, MD, Stacie Smith of Bear, DE, and Eric Martin of Newark, DE. He is also survived by a sister, Kay Britto of Wrightsville Beach, NC and many nieces and nephews. John is also survived by two stepchildren, James Pruett of Collierville, TN and Sarah Shamlal of Vienna, VA, six step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. Having graduated from Western High School in 1945, John served in the US Army from 1945-1946. He graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1951 and from George Washington Medical School in 1955. Dr. Martin was a Family Physician in Falls Church, with a group in several locations in Northern Virginia, and at the Manassas Medical Center. John had a passion for track, and was on the track team in High School and College, and with the Potomac Valley Track Team until age 85. He finished third in his age group in the National Masters track meet in the 300 meter hurdles at age 65. He also served as Team Doctor for Annandale and George C. Marshall High Schools' football teams. He was a member of the Widowed Persons Service (WPS) of Fairfax County, where he met his second wife Dody. After retirement he spent his time fishing, gardening, playing softball in the N.Va. Senior Softball League, and working in the house and yard. In his last years he lived at Ashby Ponds Retirement Living Community in Ashburn, VA. He lived most of his life in Falls Church, Arlington, Fairfax and Ashburn. Visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home at 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 where services will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Fairfax City Cemetery. A Tribute Gift may be made to: ServiceSource Foundation Attn: Alex Roos Manager, Donor Relations 10467 White Granite Drive Oakton, VA 22124 Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Smith Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close