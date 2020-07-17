John Edward Martin, Jr.
At the age of 71 passed away on July 10, 2020 at his home in Falls Church, VA. He was born in 1948 in Richmond, VA. John was in the Air Force for four years. He then moved to Crystal City, VA where he went to work for the Copyright Office of the Library of Congress. The Copyright Office moved back to Capitol Hill in 1980. He first worked in the Certifications and Documents Section and then moved to the Licensing Division and continued there until he retired in 2005. He is survived by his wife Linda and two children Erin McFarland and Nathan Martin. He has one grandchild, Liam McFarland. A private service for family is forthcoming. Any contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.