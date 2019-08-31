

John Joseph Mathias (Age 90)



Born in Frostburg, MD to J. Maxwell and Mary G Mathias. Died August 28, 2019 at his home in Chevy Chase, MD. He is survived by his three children, Terri, Susan, and Jack; and seven grandchildren, Keira, Catherine, Erin, Peter, Mac, Sheila, and Quincy. He was predeceased by two children, Maureen and James, and just by eight months by his wife, Rosemary whom he married in May 1959.

John graduated from Georgetown University and Law School, and served in the Army during the Korean War . After private practice in Frostburg and Cumberland, MD, he became a trial lawyer for the FTC for almost two decades before becoming an Administrative Law Judge first with the FTC and then with several other Federal agencies. He was President of the ALJ Conference and retired as the Chief Judge at the Department of Transportation. In retirement, he and Rosemary volunteered at S.O.M.E. for 10 years, and were part-time residents of Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14. Interment Private.