John Copeland Matthews
On Thursday March 7, 2019, John Copeland Matthews of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Patricia H. Matthews; loving father of Samantha Matthews, Kristin Scanlon, Mike Matthews, Lisa Meksa (John), Karen Blimmel and John Matthews (Tammy); brother of Jerry Matthews (Pat). Also survived by 12 grandchildren. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 119 North Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment: Vernon Methodist Church on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Please sign the family guestbook at: