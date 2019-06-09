

John W. Matthews

"Jack"



Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away peacefully on June 5, 2018. Jack was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on November 30, 1940. He traveled the United States and Europe as an "Army Brat" with his late parents Claude and Cleonis Matthews.

Jack graduated from Duke University Air Force ROTC program in 1962, was deferred from active duty to attend law school. In 1965 he graduated from the George Washington University, School of Law and entered active duty in the United States Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corp. His assignments included postings in Paris, Berlin and Washington, DC. Upon release from active duty in 1971, he continued to serve in Reserve status until retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1984.

In 1973, he returned to government service as a Litigation attorney for the Department of the Army . Later he became the Executive Secretary, Army Board of Correction of Military Records. In 1984, he was selected for entry in the Career Senior Executive Service Program and served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of The Army Military Review Boards and Equal Employment Opportunity. In 1996, he was selected to be the Director of the Army Declassification Activity with the responsibility of implementing the Army Declassification Plan as mandated. In 1998, he was appointed as the Director of the newly created US Army Records Management and Declassification Agency, which has oversight responsibility for all Army Records.

Jack was known for his great stories, loyalty to his friends, love of Duke basketball, the Outer Banks and Hawaii. However, his greatest love was for his family. His wife of 49 years, Felecia; his daughters Jessica and Nicole; and grandson Samuel survive him.

A committal service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9 a.m. Guests are requested to report 45 minutes prior to the scheduled service time.