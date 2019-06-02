

JOHN W. McDONALD



" Making the impossible possible"

Diplomat, global strategist, peace-builder, he died peacefully on May 17, 2019 at the age of 97, survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Christel McDonald. Preceded in death by his son James and daughter Kathleen, he is also survived by daughters Marilyn McDonald (Mike Edwards) of Madison, WI, Laura (Bernie)

Schneider of Battle Ground, WA, daughter-in-law Katherine McDonald of Salisbury, MD, grandchildren Ruth Wikler (Morgan Luker), Ben (Beth) Wikler, Sean (Laura) McDonald and Elizabeth (Falko) Schilling, six great-grandchildren, cousin William (Olga) Joos, many other relatives and countless friends. Please join us at his Memorial Service on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6201 Washington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22205. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Institute for Multi-Track Diplomacy (IMTD), 1901 N Ft Myers Drive, Suite 405, Arlington, VA 22209, or your .

