McGINNESS DEACON JOHN J. McGINNESS Deacon McGinness, who served at Catholic parishes in Washington, D.C. and Montgomery County, died of Covid-19 on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Medstar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, MD. He lived in Brookeville, MD. He was born in Washington, D.C. and graduated from St. John's College High School and the University of Maryland. He is a former Vice President of Woodward and Lothrup Department Stores and Peoples Drug Stores. He served on the Board of Directors of several local non-profit organizations. He was ordained a Deacon in 1977. In 1977 he joined the Archdiocese of Washington as Director of Personnel and Operations. In 1985 he founded Administrative Insurance Services to serve the insurance needs of the local Catholic Archdiocese. His parish assignments included St. Francis of Assisi and St. Raphael in Rockville and for 23 years at St. Patrick in Washington D.C. After retirement, he assisted at Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda. Survivors include a son, Brian J. McGinness of Brookeville, MD and several nephews, nieces and cousins. Due to the Covid-19 situation, a private viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the near future at the Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda. The family is planning a larger memorial service in a year when the virus situation has cleared and it is safe to do so. Private interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Little Flower.

