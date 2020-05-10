

John J. McGreevy, Jr. (Age 70)



Of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on April 24, 2020, after a sudden and brief illness. John was a beloved spouse of 25 years of Cynthia (Davis) McGreevy and a devoted and much loved father to John III (Jack) and Robert McGreevy.

John was born on September 17, 1949, to John and Genevieve (Faller) McGreevy in Buffalo, New York. After graduating from St. Albans High School he received a B.S. in accounting from Canisius College in 1971. He was a member of the Delta Tau Chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi.

After graduation, he worked as an auditor for the IRS, eventually moving to the Washington, DC area. He was a highly regarded procedural tax expert, receiving numerous awards and recognitions during his tenure. He retired from the Office of Chief Counsel, IRS, in 2005 after more than 30 years of service. Post retirement, he provided tax consulting services to TAARP/Ryan Group.

John, an avid golfer with a dry but amazing sense of humor, regularly played in the IRS golf league. He enjoyed too brief but valued time with his wife and sons, and attended several annual "golfing brothers" trips with many of his treasured friends. His home office, work space, and "man cave" are decorated with pictures of, and cards and gifts from, his sons, Jack and Robert. John was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army in 1971 and honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1988, at the rank of Captain.

John is survived by his wife and two sons; three sisters, Marianne (Jim) Jones, Patti McGreevy, and Jean (John) Huck and one brother, Robert (Sandy); five sisters-in-law, Debbie (Joe) Cotman, Tamara (Daniel) Davis, Melissa Snider, Rosemary (Wayne) Klotz, and Joan McGreevy; one brother-in-law, Robert Davis; mother-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Davis; more than three dozen loving nieces and nephews and will be missed by John's beloved cat, Gareth. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Donald, William, and Joseph McGreevy.

John, believed to be teeing off in heaven, will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in the future when safety permits.