John T. MCILWAINE
John T. McIlwaine passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 77. John, who resided in Gaithersburg, MD was a graduate of Clarkson University, a veteran U.S. Air Force
officer, and had a long career with the U.S. General Accounting Office in Boston and Washington, DC. Most of his summers he resided at his beloved second home in Northville, NY. He was an enthusiastic member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville and is survived by many friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, 100 Welsh Park Dr. #1900, Rockville, MD on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. Please view and sign the online guestbook at