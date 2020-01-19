The Washington Post

JOHN MCILWAINE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MCILWAINE.
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Congregation
100 Welsh Park Dr. #1900
Rockville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John T. MCILWAINE  

John T. McIlwaine passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 77. John, who resided in Gaithersburg, MD was a graduate of Clarkson University, a veteran U.S. Air Force officer, and had a long career with the U.S. General Accounting Office in Boston and Washington, DC. Most of his summers he resided at his beloved second home in Northville, NY. He was an enthusiastic member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville and is survived by many friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, 100 Welsh Park Dr. #1900, Rockville, MD on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. Please view and sign the online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.