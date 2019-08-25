

John R. McIntyre, Jr. "Jack"

Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)



Jack McIntyre was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on August 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years, Alice, and his children. Jack grew up in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Washington, DC, attended St. Ann's Parish School and then St. John's High School, before attending the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1956. He spent most of his military career in Air Force Intelligence, serving at stations around the country, twice in Viet Nam, as well as in Germany. He earned a number of military awards, medals and citations for his service. After the Air Force, Jack worked in the aerospace industry for a decade.

Jack met Alice LeVangie at the 1955 Army-Navy game and they married in 1958. They had five children, which was a lot to drag around the country in a station wagon from base to base, yet this made the family close-knit - true to this day. In later years, Jack and Alice traveled extensively and were active in their church community, until Parkinson's Disease stole Jack's mobility. Unsurprisingly, Jack handled Parkinson's every cruelty with humor and dignity, while fighting the disease each step of the way. In the end, Jack, the good and faithful servant, left this life surrounded by love. He is survived by his wife Alice, sons John (Francesca) and Jim (Sarah), daughters Teresa Lent (Steve) Martha Kem (John), daughter-in-law Jennifer McIntyre (son Kevin passed away earlier this year) and fourteen grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 46639 Algonkian Pkwy, Sterling, VA 20165. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131.