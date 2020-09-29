JOHN McKEON

John Aloysius McKeon (Age 89)
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Susan McKeon; father of Matthew McKeon; grandfather of Petra Jones-McKeon and Talia Jones-McKeon; brother of the late Francis Xavier McKeon, the late Therese Jamison, the late Thomas M. McKeon and the late Kathleen Stipa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A proud son of West Philadelphia, a former Christian Brother (known as Brother Peter), a beloved teacher of math and science, a counselor for hundreds of young men and women whom he guided towards their best lives, a grandfather who loved to read with his granddaughters, and a man of deep and abiding faith whose love and sense of justice illuminated his world. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Bernadette's Church in Silver Spring, MD. Interment will take place at a later date in Brockway, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOME, http://some.org
or to the Lilabean Foundation, http://lilabeanfoundation.comwww.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com