

JOHN C. McKINLEY, JR. (Age 67)



Of Rockville, MD, passed away on July 10, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. He was born November 2, 1951 to John and Mary McKinley in Omaha, Nebraska. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean, of 39 years; six daughters: Tammy Dodson, Nancy Dunaway, Denise Voyles, Jennifer Pierce, Venessa Zawierucha, Stephanie Champagne; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother Vernon; sister Patricia Ann; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Elizabeth Bennett.

John loved to travel, loved his work, and most of all, he loved his animals.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Twinbrook Community Church, 5906 Halpine Road, Rockville, MD on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park. Please sign the family online guestbook at