

John D. McLellan Jr.



John went peacefully to be with his Savior on April 19, 2020, at the age of 90. Born on March 3, 1930, to John Sr. and Dorothy McLellan, he grew up in Glen Ridge, NJ, graduated from Drew University in 1952 and earned his JD from Boston University Law School in 1955. For 30 years John worked for the US Department of Labor, Federal Bureau of Employees Compensation (FBEC), working alternately in D.C. and New York City. In 1978 he was appointed Director of the FBEC, retiring in 1985.

John is survived by Joan Fisher McLellan, his loving wife of 65 years, whom he met at Drew University and married in 1954, and by their children, Linda Valentine (Cliff), Beverly Froberg (David), John McLellan III (Carolyn) and Judy Krespach (Craig); his brother, Donald McLellan and his sister, Patricia Leavitt; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

John was involved in jail ministry for about 40 years. John and Joan were long-term members and elders of the Presbyterian Church (USA) both at Liberty Corner PC in NJ and at Heritage PC in Alexandria, VA (to either of which friends may direct gifts in lieu of flowers). A memorial service will be held in the future.