JOHN McMAHON

John Joseph McMahon (Age 87)  

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Lexie A. McMahon; father of Diane M. Kerr of Laurel, MD, John J. McMahon of Arlington, VA, Charles S. Dowrick (Cindy) of Olney, MD, and Brian J. McMahon of Las Vegas, NV; grandfather of Devon, Douglas, Ashley, Ryan, and Austin; great-grandfather of Nathaniel and Drew. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Private Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 7700 Leesburg Pike, Suite 208, Falls Church, VA 22043.

Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2019
