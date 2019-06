JOHN W. McNAIR (Age 91)



On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, John W. McNair, Jr., husband of the late June M. McNair, passed peacefully. John was born in New Jersey and lived the past 27 years in Centreville, VA. John had four children: John (deceased), Bill, Warren, and Marianne; three daughters-in-law, Cathy, Tamra and Mary; a son-in-law Gary (deceased), six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

John will be buried at Hillside Cemetery in Plainfield, New Jersey, Thursday, June 13, 2019.