John Francis Meese, Sr. (Age 85)
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. John is survived by his loving family. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Monday, January 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 1 p.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. (www.myeloma.org
)