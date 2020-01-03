The Washington Post

JOHN MEESE Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MEESE Sr..
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John Francis Meese, Sr. (Age 85)  

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. John is survived by his loving family. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Monday, January 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 1 p.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. (www.myeloma.org)

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.