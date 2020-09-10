On the evening of Monday, August 31, 2020, John Menkart, a deeply loving husband, dedicated son, and devoted father of three, passed away suddenly in his home, in Potomac, MD, at the age of 61. John was born on November 28, 1958 in Glens Falls, New York to George and Ellie Menkart. He graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, where he made lifelong friendships with his Beta Tau fraternity brothers. John jumped into the computer industry just as the PC and internet boom hit the U.S. He started at Prime Computer in 1984 and then went on to work for companies such as Oracle, Netscape, Opsware, HP, and most recently, Infinera. He was CEO and Co-Founder of the software company, CloudBolt, in 2012. Throughout his career, he made long lasting personal and professional relationships and was known for his leadership, humor, ingenuity, and for always taking exceptionally close care of "his people" who worked for and with him. John was an astute businessman and had a love of technology, however his first priority was always his family. In 1994, John married the love of his life, Dr. Pamela Wright, and soon after raised three beautiful and brilliant children, Nicole, Matthew, and Danielle. He was extremely involved in all aspects of family life, providing constant love and support. He particularly enjoyed their family vacations and cooking special dinners. He was kind, loving, thoughtful, strong, self-confident and fun. John is survived by his wife, children, his sister, Trish, and his parents.