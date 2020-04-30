

John Martin Mercer (Age 92)



Died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Sunrise Senior Living in Fairfax, VA following a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's.

He leaves his wife of 69 years, Elaine; his daughter Monique and her husband Tom; his daughter, Christina and her husband Randy; his brother, Gene Mercer and his wife Patty; two granddaughters Jordan and Natalie, two grandsons Andrew and Dylan; and his two nephews and their families.

Born and raised in Washington, PA the son of John and Matilda Mercer, he was 1946 graduate of Washington High and a 1951 graduate of Penn State University . He lived in the Washington, DC area in the 1950s and returned with his family in 1972, residing in West Springfield until entering assisted living in 2019.

Mr. Mercer had a long, successful career working for the U.S. Government as a research Meteorologist for the Department of the Navy. He worked on many successful technical projects including weather satellites and runway icing detection devices.

Mr. Mercer had a passion for sports with a love for the Boston Celtics, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Washington Redskins.

He was also always involved in his children and grandchildren's many activities, both amused when they were little and impressed as they grew older.

A private funeral service was held May 4, 2020 with a private burial at Washington cemetery in Washington Pennsylvania.