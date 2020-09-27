

JOHN J. METZKO

Lieutenant Colonel John J. Metzko passed away on June 7, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. John was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1930 to John and Elfrieda Mueller Metzko. He graduated as class valedictorian at East Tech. High School in Cleveland. John graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from Miami University of Ohio in June 1952. He began his US Marine Corps service in August 1952 as a second lieutenant and served as commanding officer of the Fighting Squadron VMFA-531 during the Viet Nam war. Lieutenant Colonel Metzko, as head of the Air Weapons System Branch, successfully advocated the use of the first vertical/short takeoff landing jet aircraft Harrier AV-8A. He is survived by his wife, Fumiko, whom he married in 1957. Service is at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.



