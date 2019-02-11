Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MICHAEL AHERN.



JOHN MICHAEL AHERN



On February 9, 2019, JOHN MICHAEL AHEARN, beloved husband of Svetlana Gershina; devoted father of Licia Epperly (Keith), John Ahearn (Donna), Katy Blankenship (Bud), Jay Ahearn, Mike Ahearn (Christina), Trice Aasmo, Beth Ahearn, and Kristin Lonergan; cherished stepfather of Tamara Krol; loving grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 14; dear brother of Penny Vincent (Gary). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interment is private. Online condolences may be made at