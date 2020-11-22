1/1
JOHN MIDDLETON
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN HENRY MIDDLETON (Age 96)  
"Muttie", of Leesburg, VA, departed this life on November 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter. He was born in Waterford, VA on October 4, 1924 to Louise Bailey and Patrick Middleton. He was educated in the Loudoun County Public Schools. He attended the Waterford Elementary School, prior to entering Douglass High in Leesburg. He was an outstanding athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball. After graduating from Douglass High he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Pacific Theatre in World War II. He was an amphibious truck driver. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946. John leaves to mourn his wife, Margaret; daughter, Winifred Thornton (James) of Leesburg, VA; son, Michael L. Middleton of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Crystal Lange (Ben) of Knightdale, NC; Muthoka Nelson of Martinsburg, WV; great-grandchildren, Carsten, Zoe, Soren, and Gabrie of Knightdale, NC. He also leaves to mourn a devoted goddaughter, Pauletta Harrison (Steve) of Knoxville, TN and many friendships in the Loudoun County community. John Middleton shared many gifts. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. A graveside celebration of his life was held on Saturday, November 21 at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, 200 Old Waterford Rd., NW, Leesburg, VA. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, the family will be complying with social distancing and no more than 25 people in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Loudoun Douglass Alumni Association or MLK Committee or Loudoun Branch of the NAACP. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA/DC/MD. 1-800-388-1913.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyles' Funeral Services
620 S 20Th St
Purcellville, VA 20132
(540) 338-3834
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved