"Muttie", of Leesburg, VA, departed this life on November 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter. He was born in Waterford, VA on October 4, 1924 to Louise Bailey and Patrick Middleton. He was educated in the Loudoun County Public Schools. He attended the Waterford Elementary School, prior to entering Douglass High in Leesburg. He was an outstanding athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball. After graduating from Douglass High he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Pacific Theatre in World War II. He was an amphibious truck driver. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946. John leaves to mourn his wife, Margaret; daughter, Winifred Thornton (James) of Leesburg, VA; son, Michael L. Middleton of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Crystal Lange (Ben) of Knightdale, NC; Muthoka Nelson of Martinsburg, WV; great-grandchildren, Carsten, Zoe, Soren, and Gabrie of Knightdale, NC. He also leaves to mourn a devoted goddaughter, Pauletta Harrison (Steve) of Knoxville, TN and many friendships in the Loudoun County community. John Middleton shared many gifts. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. A graveside celebration of his life was held on Saturday, November 21 at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, 200 Old Waterford Rd., NW, Leesburg, VA. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, the family will be complying with social distancing and no more than 25 people in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Loudoun Douglass Alumni Association or MLK Committee or Loudoun Branch of the NAACP. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA/DC/MD. 1-800-388-1913.