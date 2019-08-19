John Milton Best
Peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, John Best entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his loving wife, Claudette I. Best; children, Eleanor Corrine Best and Johnjoseph Best; siblings, Gary Marshall Best, Brenda Gail Best, Annie Lee "Tootsie" Best; grandson, Lennon Hazel, 3rd, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11 a.m. until the time of service 12 noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.