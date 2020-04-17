

JOHN ENRY MION



John Henry Mion of Potomac, MD passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1931 in Long Branch, NJ to Mary and John Mion. He graduated from Long Branch HS as salutatorian, Rutgers Univ with a BSEE degree and a member of Chi Phi fraternity, served in the US Army Signal Corps, then graduated from GW Law school, JD with honors and specializing in Patent Law. He became partner in the law firm of Sughrue Rothwell upon graduation in 1958, and eventually became Senior Partner of Sughrue Mion PLLC. He retired in 2010 after 53 yrs with the firm. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 63 years and their children, John(Caroline), Jeffrey(Sandra), Michele Wacker(William), 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his brother Howard. He was predeceased by three children, Leslie, Andrea and Christopher. He was an active parishoner of St Francis Episcopal Church and the quintessential family man. Special thanks and love to all who assisted with his care and well being at Manor Care Potomac, as well as all his doctors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Contributions may be made to St Francis Episcopal Church, 10033 River RD, Potomac, MD 20854.