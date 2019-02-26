John Mizroch
John Mizroch passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, in the company of his loving family. John was a devoted father, husband, and civil servant, working many years in the Foreign Service, Department of Commerce and Department of Energy. He spent much of his career focused on renewable energy and furthering green technology. He is survived by his wife, Martha, children, Zach (and daughter-in-law Bianca), Elliott, Brandon and Marissa, and his grandchildren Alyssa, William, Madeline and Oliver. He is also survived by his siblings, Daniel (and sister-in-law Alicia), and Sally. He made friends wherever he went and will be missed by all. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at National United Methodist Church, 3410 Nebraska Ave. NW Washington, DC 20016, Tuesday, February 26 at 2 p.m. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in his name to Campus Kitchens, through National United Methodist Church. https://nationalchurch.churchcenter.com/giving/to/campus-kitchen