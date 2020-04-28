

John C. Mohler



Departed this life peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Rockville, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence O. and Elisabeth D. Mohler. He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Mohler. He is also survived by his beloved sister, E. D. (Betsy) Mohler. John was born in Leesburg, VA, and grew up in Rockville, MD. He attended Montgomery County Public Schools and graduated from Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, as President of the Class of 1956. He served three years in U. S. Army including one year in Germany. When he returned home, he was devoted to his hometown Rockville and never wanted to live anywhere else. John worked for Rockville Fuel & Feed Co., Inc., for 54 years retiring in 2017. His representation of this company and customer service were exemplary-many customers and friends still miss him. His volunteer activities contributed to the Lions Club, Little League coaching, and the continuation of the Montgomery County Fair, Gaithersburg, MD. No funeral service is planned. Donations to a or to the C&O Canal Trust, 1850 Dual Highway, Hagerstown, MD 21740, may be made in his memory if you desire to do so.