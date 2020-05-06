The Washington Post

JOHN MONDAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MONDAY.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John Monday (Age 89)  

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Adelaide B. Monday; father of Debra Jordan (Bill), Cathy Schultz (Dewey), Teresa Merryman (the late Alan), John Monday (Claire) and Steve Monday (Diana); grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 12; son of the late Wilbur and Appalonia Monday; brother of the late Dot, Buddy, Paul and Gina. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC). A private graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, May 8, 2020. A Memorial Mass, celebrating John's life, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.