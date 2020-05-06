John Monday (Age 89)
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Adelaide B. Monday; father of Debra Jordan (Bill), Cathy Schultz (Dewey), Teresa Merryman (the late Alan), John Monday (Claire) and Steve Monday (Diana); grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 12; son of the late Wilbur and Appalonia Monday; brother of the late Dot, Buddy, Paul and Gina. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC). A private graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, May 8, 2020. A Memorial Mass, celebrating John's life, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice.