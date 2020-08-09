JOHN MOORE



On Thursday, July 30, 2020, John D. Moore, loving devoted husband, father of three daughters, and grandfather of three girls, passed away at age 73. John was born on November 6, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to parents John (Jack) and Catherine S. Moore. Raised in Lakewood, OH, he was the second oldest of four boys. After graduating from St. Edward High School in1966, John graduated from Xavier University. On October 8, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart Celia Ferry of Rocky River, OH. They left the Cleveland area in 1977 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri for his job before moving again in 1980 to Northern Virginia, where they raised their three daughters, Jennifer, Kathleen, and Maureen. John established a successful and exciting career in real estate development with the Alan I. Kay Company, that included frequent domestic and international travels to locations such as Japan, Poland, Ukraine, Israel, Portugal and Angola. When at home, he and Celia were committed to raising their daughters and supporting their many activities and sports. He enjoyed vacations and time with the family, especially as it grew with sons in law and grandchildren. He was known for his humble but helpful advice, lively sense of humor, and generosity. As a true family man, he spent his time in retirement attending games and activities for his grandchildren and spending time with friends and family. John was preceded in death by his wife Celia, his father, John, and his mother, Catherine. He is survived by his three children, Jennifer (Lee), Kathleen (Alex), and Maureen (Gus), and his three adored granddaughters, Olivia, Cecelia, and Kira, and his siblings, James, Daniel, and Joseph (Sandy). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews for whom he loved very much. A mass will be held on Wednesday, August 12, at 12 p.m. at Church of the Nativity in Burke, VA, and a burial at Fairfax Memorial Park at 2 p.m. A celebration of life for both John and Celia will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Edward High School.



