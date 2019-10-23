John Morgan, Jr.
On Thursday, October 17, 2019, John Morgan, Jr. made his peaceful transition to eternal rest. He is preceded in death by his wife Mamie of 61 years. He is survived by his son, Robert F. Jones (Azenegash); daughter, Irene J. Washington (Darrie); adopted daughter, Shirley Davis; two sisters, Ruby and Bettie Morgan and a host of relatives and friends. The viewing and visitation will take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 909 Queen Street, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, PA.
www.bmjfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019