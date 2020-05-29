JOHN MORGAN
JOHN THOMAS MORGAN  
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home in Annapolis, Maryland, where he lived since 1994, shortly before his retirement as a senior government relations officer with the Communications Workers of America. Beloved husband of the late Rita Ann Morgan. He is survived by his two daughters, Teresa Friedlander and Clarisse Morgan, his three sons, Francis Morgan, Michael Morgan, and Thomas Morgan, and his eight grandchildren. He leaves behind as well countless friends and relatives in the Midwest where he was born, and the Washington area which was his home since 1963. A remote memorial service is being organized, (johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of John Thomas Morgan to Community Services for Autistic Adults and Children (Montgomery Village, Maryland).

Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
