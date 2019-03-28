JOHN C. MORRIS (Age 85)
John C. Morris went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, son, three siblings, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Montgomery Hills Baptist Church, 9727 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910 on March 30, 2019. Viewing at 10 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with full military honors, Roanoke Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Garysburg, NC. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.