

John R. Mullican, Jr. (Age 86)

Passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020 while surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness. He was born on December 14, 1933 in Sandy Spring, MD to the late John R. Mullican, Sr. and Eva Wright. He is survived by loving wife Jo Ann Mullican of Rockville, MD, son, John Mullican, III of Frederick, MD, daughter, Terrie (Chris) McDougall of Melbourne, FL., sister, Betty Farley of Hallandale Beach, FL, cousin, Sean (Laurie) Mullican of Frederick, MD and will be missed by his beloved dog, Milly. John was a wonderful husband and father. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved working in the yard. John was also known as "Moon" to his buddies, and he was a great co-worker with a positive attitude. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. The family is thankful to all the nurses and aides at Montgomery Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal shelter.



