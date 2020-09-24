JOHN MYERS

JOHN MICHAEL MYERS
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 of Gainesville, VA. Beloved husband of Constance Ann Myers; father of James Myers and Katherine Salas (Danny); brother of Dave Myers (Joy), Judy Harvey (Will) and Steve Myers (Isabelle); grandfather of Eleanor Truchio, Cameron Myers, Oliver Salas and Benjamin Salas. Memorial service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church, 380 E. Colonial Highway Hamilton, VA 20158 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Please view the family guestbook online at www.piercefh.com