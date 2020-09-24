1/1
JOHN MYERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN MICHAEL MYERS  
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 of Gainesville, VA. Beloved husband of Constance Ann Myers; father of James Myers and Katherine Salas (Danny); brother of Dave Myers (Joy), Judy Harvey (Will) and Steve Myers (Isabelle); grandfather of Eleanor Truchio, Cameron Myers, Oliver Salas and Benjamin Salas. Memorial service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church, 380 E. Colonial Highway Hamilton, VA 20158 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please view the family guestbook online at www.piercefh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Harmony United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved