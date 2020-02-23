

JOHN JOSEPH MYRTLE

"Johnny Keno"

February 13, 1950 ~ February 17, 2020



John, age 70, most recently from Bethany Beach, DE, the fourth of seven children. He grew up in Green Meadows, MD, where he made lifelong friendships. A natural athlete, John excelled in all sports, primarily football, baseball, basketball and golf. He went to Archbishop Carroll High School and Guilford College. He continually entertained others with his extensive knowledge of history and music. A self-taught guitarist, he could play almost anything. He led a life of goodness, character and unselfishness. He loved his family and friends deeply and will be missed by his brothers Michael, Charles, James, Edward; his sisters Mary and Martha; his co-workers from the G & E; his friends from Fox's in Millville; and our extended Green Meadows family. The family would like to thank his many friends who made his last days on earth very happy ones, while Johnny maintained his sense of humor and sharp wit throughout. The family also thanks the caring nurses and aides from Delaware Hospice of Milford who provided loving care and support. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cheers, Johnny, till we meet again!