JOHN B. NAMAN
(Age 81)
Of Bethesda, MD passed peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Nadia; beloved father of Katya, Carla (OJ), and Mark (Maryse); cherished grandfather of Mia, Madison, Alexander, Nicholas, Mason, Matteo, Michael, and Marco; treasured brother of Lilian; adored partner of Claudette. Family and friends will be received at the Robert A. Pumphrey Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD, 20814 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD, 20187. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John B. Naman Memorial Fund at . 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 35105, or by website, http://giftfunds.stjude.org
