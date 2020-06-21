

John Ashby Nicholas (Age 97)

Of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 22, 2020. John was born on March 10, 1923 to the late John Homan Nicholas and Lucile Koiner Nicholas in Harriston, VA. He was raised there along with three older siblings, Carlyle Nicholas, Margaret Shaver, and Robinette Stockdale, who all preceded him in death. John graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute after serving in the US Army in Europe during World War II. NASA, Army Materiel Command, and Bureau of Ships are some of the agencies that he worked for during a long and successful career with the federal government. He was working at the Pentagon in Army Ordnance when he met his future wife of nearly 52 years, Dorothy Elizabeth Moll Nicholas, who preceded him in death. They resided in McLean, VA for 44 years before moving to the Greenspring retirement community in Springfield, VA in 2004. He is survived by his son, John C. Nicholas, his daughter-in-law, Jean L. Bailey, and his grandson, Allan J. Nicholas. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews, a large extended family, and his very dear friends. John was buried in the Edgewood Cemetery, Grottoes, VA in a private service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a future date at the Greenspring Chapel in Springfield, VA and at the Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church in Grottoes, VA. Memorial donations may be made to Edgewood Cemetery, c/o Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church, 4517 Rockfish Road, Grottoes, VA 24441.



