

JOHN STEPHEN NISOS



On Saturday February 22, 2020, John Stephen Nisos was called home peacefully at the age of 67. Born in Sacramento, California on September 14, 1952 to the late Lt. Colonel Michael John Nisos, USAF, and the late Elizabeth Gillespie Nisos. He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Wilkerson Nisos; his daughter, Caitlin Elise Nisos; Charlotte's sons, Eric Wilkerson and his wife, Leta Wilkerson, and Bryan Wilkerson and his wife, Julia Wilkerson; his sister, Elizabeth Michelle Nisos, her partner, Tracy Lloyd Carver, and her sons and his nephews, Isaiah Emmanuel Nisos and his wife, Ryland Adkins Nisos and their daughter, Ann Lyle Nisos; Joshua Oak Nisos, and Elijah Benjamin Camp and his children, Khalia and Alijah. Other surviving relatives include his cousin and Godmother, Amelia Catakis and his Aunt Mary Gillespie, along with a multitude of cousins and dear family members and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will take place at: Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, Phone: 410-897-4852, on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Funeral service will be held at: Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, same address as above, on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will follow immediately thereafter at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidson, Maryland, just off Route 50.