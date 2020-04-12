John Joseph Noel (Age 81)
Of Solomons, Maryland (formerly of Waldorf, Maryland) passed away on April 8, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Angela, and children, Brian, Mark and Renee. John was the president and owner of Noel Sheet Metal Fabrication. He was a friend to many and dearly loved his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688 or the Intracranial Hypertension Research Foundation, 6517 Buena Vista Drive, Vancouver, WA 8661 (https://ihrfoundation.org/hypertension/info/C12
). Condolences to the family may be made at