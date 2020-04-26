

John Thomas Noga, MD "Tom"



On Thursday, April 23, 2020, age 68, of New Castle, VA. Beloved husband of Marguerite Mondor Noga; father of Ahren and his wife, Sinead (Dinkel), Carianne and Damien Noga. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Noga, his mother Katherine E. Noga, and his sister, Christina A. Noga. At the time of his death he was eagerly awaiting the birth of his first granddaughter, expected May 1, 2020. He is survived by numerous close relatives and friends.

Growing up in Northern Virginia, Tom enjoyed family gatherings with his many cousins and aunts and uncles. He formed lifelong friendships at an early age, and added many close friends throughout his life. His three children remember him as a strong, loving father who encouraged them through example to investigate everything life had to offer, and inspired them to pursue their individual educational and personal aspirations. Family stories center around enjoyment of nature and camping, annual family reunion beach trips, music appreciation and performance, especially piano and guitar, and reading on diverse topics from philosophy to cosmology.

Tom's career was guided by his deep interest in science and medicine, coupled with his genuine compassion and his understanding of the suffering of others. He attended college at Catholic University of America, Washington, DC, (BS and MS, Engineering). He received his MD from George Washington University, Washington, DC, and completed residency training in psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD. He then completed a research fellowship with NIMH's Clinical Brain Disorders Branch before embarking on his career as a psychiatrist, with a sub-specialty in geriatric psychiatry. After 11 years in Atlanta, Georgia, first with Emory University and then in private practice, he accepted a position as an Attending Psychiatrist at Catawba Hospital, near Roanoke, VA. This move allowed Tom and Marguerite to realize their dream of living close to nature, and he enjoyed the peace and quiet that surrounded them there.

Arrangements are being made by Paitsel Funeral Home, New Castle, VA. No service is planned at this time, but a celebration of Tom's life will be held when circumstances allow. Until we are able to gather in person, please share thoughts and memories of Tom in the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), , or the .