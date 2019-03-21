JOHN NOLAN Jr.

JOHN E. NOLAN, JR.  

Transitioned from this world on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was a fun loving person, devoted Redskin fan and a caring husband. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife Rachael; five children, John III, Jerome (LaShawn), Quanda, Psalms, and Tamika; 13 grandchildren and one aunt, Mae Nolan. Services will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20747 Visitation 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
