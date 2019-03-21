JOHN E. NOLAN, JR.
Transitioned from this world on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was a fun loving person, devoted Redskin fan and a caring husband. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife Rachael; five children, John III, Jerome (LaShawn), Quanda, Psalms, and Tamika; 13 grandchildren and one aunt, Mae Nolan. Services will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20747 Visitation 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland.