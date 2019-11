JOHN NICHOLAS NORRIS "Nicky"



On November 5, 2019 of Washington, DC. Son of the late Garner and Margaret Norris. Brother of Mary Ann Welch, Barbara Alderman (Jerry), Patrick, Peggy Bennett and the late George and Sidie Norris.

A memorial Mass will be offered on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (in the Chapel of St. Ignatius), 3513 N Street NW, Washington, DC. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.