JOHN NOWELL (1928 - 2019)
John Francis Nowell, M.D.  

Passed away August 22, 2019. John F. Nowell devoted his life to his loving wife of 65 years Virginia R. Nowell; two daughters, Lauren L. Kilgo and Lesley K. Nowell and three grandchildren, Ainsley, Grayson and Jeremy.
John received his M.D. from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He opened a private ophthalmic practice in Northern Virginia in 1962. He held the highest offices in professional medical associations for 33 years. Dr. Nowell was an inspiration of compassion, honor and integrity to all.
A private memorial service will occur at a later date. Interment will be at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, a charitable memorial contribution can be made to Prevent Blindness: Bringing Americans to Eye Care. https://www.preventblindness.org/about-prevent-blindness-0
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2019
