

John A. O'Brien

(Age 82)



John (Jack) A. O'Brien died on May 16, 2019 after a sudden illness. He leaves behind his devoted family and the love of his life, Barbara, with whom he was to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary on June 6.

Born December 20, 1936 and raised in Kankakee, Illinois, he was a proud member of the Class of 1959 of the United States Military Academy at West Point. After serving his three-year commitment, he engaged in a wide and varied career as an entrepreneur, author, contest participant, and avid Slouch Couch submitter.

He loved travel, music, sports and laughter. But what he cared most about in life was his family. He was father and grandfather extraordinaire. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his four children, Laura, Pamela, Mark and Megan, sons-in-law Dwaine and Carter, his grandchildren, Amelia, Kara, Kristen, Karleigh, Joseph, Sean, Sydney, Jake, Riley, Jack, Bennet, and Luke, his great-grandchildren, Caden, Kennedy, Katherine, Carson, Cameron, Cooper and Ella, his sister, Patricia, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

A Funeral Mass and Celebration of his Life will be held Thursday, May 23, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032.