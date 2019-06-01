Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN O'BRIEN. View Sign Service Information Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. 500 University Blvd. West Silver Spring , MD 20901 (301)-593-9500 Send Flowers Notice



JOHN JOSEPH O'BRIEN (Age 61)

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, John Joseph O'Brien of Silver Spring, MD passed away quietly surrounded by family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Teresa LaMaster; devoted father of Helen LaMaster O'Brien; much loved brother of Patricia O'Brien and Kathleen Manzo, and cherished by Kathleen's husband Paul and their son Matthew. John is also survived by close cousins Margaret (Tim) Quirk, William (Barrie) Drummy Jr., Michael (Deborah) Drummy, dear family in Ireland, loving in-laws, extended family, friends and colleagues near and far. He was preceded in death by his parents, born and raised in Ireland, Richard O'Brien of County Mayo and Noreen O'Connor of County Cork, who spent most of their married life in Hamden, Connecticut. John devoted his life's work to improving the quality of and access to healthcare, especially for vulnerable populations. He played a critical role in the development and implementation of the Medicaid managed care program in Maryland. As an appointee in the Obama administration, he served as the Office of Personnel Management's designated representative to the White House for its myriad responsibilities under the Affordable Care Act, ran the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, and spearheaded establishment of the Pre-Existing Condition Insurance Program. An avid cyclist, he coached the Montgomery County Special Olympics cycling team, of which his daughter is an enthusiastic member. Relatives and friends may call at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, Monday, June 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., where the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 11 a.m. Interment follows at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Maryland ( www.somd.org ).



